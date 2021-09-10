Earnbase (ENB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $205.00

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Earnbase has a total market cap of $548,092.22 and approximately $205.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Earnbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00009806 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Earnbase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.53 or 0.00127206 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.36 or 0.00187682 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.60 or 0.07355342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,199.60 or 1.00399951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $395.94 or 0.00860446 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Earnbase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Earnbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Earnbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.