Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.18 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 337,908 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 159,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $458.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 1.5% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 318,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 533,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth $79,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

