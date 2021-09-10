Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Trading Down 5.8%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.66 and last traded at $17.85. Approximately 52,808 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,164,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

DVAX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $86,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545. Insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

