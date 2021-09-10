Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Up 3.3%

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.15 and last traded at $74.15. 2,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 331,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.02.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $3,714,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 95.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

