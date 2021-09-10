DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,848 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of DXP Enterprises worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $545.67 million, a PE ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. Research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,878,412.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

