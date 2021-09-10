Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 250 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,866 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after acquiring an additional 75,239 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.92.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $259.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.96. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $222.89 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

