Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 175 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $785.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $761.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $694.29. The company has a market cap of $144.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $808.57.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

