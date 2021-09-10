Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

GD opened at $203.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $206.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.04. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

