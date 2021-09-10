Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of RCL opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average is $84.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.