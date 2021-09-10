Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 46.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

