Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.26 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after purchasing an additional 274,904 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 89.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after purchasing an additional 223,220 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKSI has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $148.51 on Friday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average of $169.76.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

