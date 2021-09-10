Duality Advisers LP Sells 9,336 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,336 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Bandwidth worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $108.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.42. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $120.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,072 shares of company stock worth $141,028 over the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

