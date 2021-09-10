Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 38,088 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,988,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBCI stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

