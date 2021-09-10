Duality Advisers LP Invests $1.81 Million in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.08% of Global Blood Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after purchasing an additional 508,969 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after acquiring an additional 801,568 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

GBT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

GBT opened at $30.12 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.