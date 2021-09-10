Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 23.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $43,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 29.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQR opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

