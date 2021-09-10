Duality Advisers LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of Sonos worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Sonos by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sonos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $44.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 10.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

