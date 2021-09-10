Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 35,529 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 40.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $69.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

