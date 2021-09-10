Duality Advisers LP Buys 10,801 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 62.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $86.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

