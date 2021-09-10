Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,783 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 434,077 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Canadian Solar by 28.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 3,342.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,395 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 172.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $52,072,000 after acquiring an additional 664,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

