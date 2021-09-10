Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,190.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,190 ($15.55) and last traded at GBX 1,180 ($15.42), with a volume of 609877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,156 ($15.10).

GROW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price objective on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,013.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 892.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson acquired 3,750 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

