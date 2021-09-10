Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 225,948 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 236,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Doubleview Gold from $0.47 to $0.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties located in British Columbia. The firm’s projects include Hat Copper-Gold, Red Spring Copper Gold Silver and Zinc project, and Mt. Milligan North Property. The company was founded on January 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

