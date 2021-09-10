Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after buying an additional 183,354 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $93.25 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.55 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.93.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.