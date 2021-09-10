DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays increased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.80.

Shares of DASH opened at $207.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.59 and a 200-day moving average of $159.70. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.11. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 47,036 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $7,447,680.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $10,814,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,128,099 shares of company stock worth $2,194,609,050 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

