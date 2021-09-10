DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $239,062.50 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shona L. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $2,452,686.60.
DoorDash stock opened at $207.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.70.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.
DoorDash Company Profile
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
