DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $239,062.50 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $239,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shona L. Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DoorDash alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Shona L. Brown sold 15,490 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total transaction of $2,452,686.60.

DoorDash stock opened at $207.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.70.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DASH. Truist raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.80.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.