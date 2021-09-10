Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.
Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of DCI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $69.35.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.
About Donaldson
Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.
Read More: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.