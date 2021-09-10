Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.00 billion-$3.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.12 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $60.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

