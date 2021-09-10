Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 569.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Shares of D traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.71. 140,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,598. The company has a market cap of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

