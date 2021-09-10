Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to post earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.15. Dollar General posted earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $220.14 on Tuesday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.90 and a 200 day moving average of $212.61. The company has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

