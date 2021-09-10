DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $281.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of -327.10, a P/E/G ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOCU. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total transaction of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

