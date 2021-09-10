DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $281.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.10, a PEG ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 0.84. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.12 and a 200 day moving average of $246.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total value of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

