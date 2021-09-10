Dock (DOCK) Price Down 15.1% This Week

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market cap of $66.02 million and approximately $10.68 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.61 or 0.00416491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00171636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

