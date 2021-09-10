Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

DNHBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Dnb Asa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Dnb Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNHBY opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

