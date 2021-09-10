DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. DLH has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $151.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DLH by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 16.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 25.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

