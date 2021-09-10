Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 357 ($4.66).

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 396 ($5.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 331 ($4.32) to GBX 367 ($4.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other Direct Line Insurance Group news, insider Danuta Gray purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 312 ($4.08) per share, with a total value of £51,480 ($67,258.95). Also, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Insiders acquired 16,602 shares of company stock worth $5,178,034 over the last ninety days.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 304.50 ($3.98). 7,528,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,009. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 342.10 ($4.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 302.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 7.60 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

