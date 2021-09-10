Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director Sells $4,832,500.00 in Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,532,492.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Diodes stock opened at $93.34 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.