DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Price Target Raised to $6.00

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $5.75 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHI Group by 119.2% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,481 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,755,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,312,000 after buying an additional 1,122,792 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in DHI Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DHI Group by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 830,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 525,965 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

