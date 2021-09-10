Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
DTEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.
Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 294,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.66.
About Deutsche Telekom
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
