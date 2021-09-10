Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DTEGY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

Deutsche Telekom stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 294,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,202. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

