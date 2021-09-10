Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €21.00 ($24.71) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.30 ($32.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.80 ($25.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.22 ($27.32).

FRA DTE opened at €17.73 ($20.86) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.13. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

