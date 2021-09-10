Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Legrand from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legrand currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

LGRDY stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Legrand has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.66.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

