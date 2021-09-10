Dennis S. Frank Sells 9,575 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Stock

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Dennis S. Frank sold 9,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $1,104,763.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,524 shares in the company, valued at $14,252,199.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $5.31 on Friday, hitting $111.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,682. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.92. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

