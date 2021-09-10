Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$1.77 and last traded at C$1.77. Approximately 385,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,429,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.

Specifically, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,325. Insiders sold a total of 214,550 shares of company stock valued at $341,190 over the last three months.

Several research analysts recently commented on DML shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.93.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

