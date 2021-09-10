Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DENISON MINES CORPORATION is the premier intermediate uranium producer in North America, with mining assets in the Athabasca Basin Region of Saskatchewan, Canada and the southwest United States including Colorado, Utah, and Arizona. Further,they has ownership interests in two of the four conventional uranium mills operating in North America today. The Company also has a strong exploration and development portfolio with large land positions in the United States, Canada, Zambia and Mongolia “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DNN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,146,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,183,160. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

