Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.25.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of DEN opened at $71.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. Denbury has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $81.37.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Denbury will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,725,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 480,971 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.