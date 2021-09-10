Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $96.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $104.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 96.49%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 85,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $8,627,785.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,514,289 shares of company stock worth $350,202,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

