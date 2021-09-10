DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 10,541 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,541 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,471,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,695,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $16.91 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a PE ratio of 5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 24.42, a current ratio of 24.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 94.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.37.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

