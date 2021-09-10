Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dechra Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.45. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

