Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.45. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $71.83.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC is a holding company, which engages in the veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products business. It operates through the following segments: European Pharmaceuticals; North American Pharmaceuticals; and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The European Pharmaceuticals segment markets and sells licensed pharmaceuticals and specialist pet foods to the veterinary profession in Europe.

