Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,960

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 4,980 ($65.06) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 3,110 ($40.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 120.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,960.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,232.72.
About Dechra Pharmaceuticals
Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.
See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.