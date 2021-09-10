Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,960

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,110 ($40.63) to GBX 3,960 ($51.74) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of LON:DPH opened at GBX 4,980 ($65.06) on Tuesday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 3,110 ($40.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,525 ($72.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion and a PE ratio of 120.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,960.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,232.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.39 ($0.38) per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $11.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.83%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

