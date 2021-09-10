Decentraland Trading Down 18.3% This Week (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $122.62 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00058490 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00163026 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014298 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00043046 BTC.

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,087,027 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,369,043 coins. Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

