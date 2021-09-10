Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DCRC opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $13.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $48,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $8,845,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $1,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

