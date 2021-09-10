Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.17. 143,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,317. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $51.73.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.